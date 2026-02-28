Juventus FC travels to face AS Roma in a pivotal encounter for both clubs, as Roma attempts to move seven points clear of the Bianconeri.

Champions League Stakes

Roma currently occupies fourth place, sitting four points ahead of Juventus, a gap widened after Como’s victory in Turin in the previous round. That result has significantly altered the race for Champions League qualification and has intensified the pressure on Juventus ahead of this fixture. The Bianconeri know that any slip could jeopardise their chances of returning to Europe’s premier club competition, making this match a critical test of their quality and determination.

Having been eliminated from both the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, Juventus must focus entirely on securing a top-four finish. Their sole remaining objective this season is to guarantee qualification for European football next term. While the squad possesses the quality required to achieve this, they cannot afford to fall seven points behind Roma at this stage. Consequently, this match is one they simply cannot lose if they are to maintain realistic ambitions of closing the gap and protecting their prospects of continental football.

Tactical Approaches and Recent Form

Roma are benefiting from placing their faith in Gian Piero Gasperini, the former Atalanta manager widely expected to guide them back into the Champions League. He has impressed since taking charge, with his players fully embracing his methods, translating his approach into consistent results, disciplined organisation, and a strong team spirit.

When these sides last met, Luciano Spalletti was involved, with Juventus securing a 2-1 win in Turin. However, this fixture is expected to be far more demanding. The Old Lady remains unbeaten in their last five meetings with Roma, and it is widely anticipated that this pattern could continue, with a Juventus victory considered more likely than a defeat given their quality, experience, and current motivation.

Prediction

Roma 1-2 Juventus