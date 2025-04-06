Juventus coach Igor Tudor will reportedly drop Teun Koopmeiners from his starting lineup in Sunday’s big showdown against Roma.

The Croatian enjoyed a winning debut against Genoa at the Allianz Stadium, but will now face a much sterner test on the road, as he takes on the league’s most in-form club.

On his return to the Stadio Olimpico, the former Lazio manager will be looking to launch a new attacking trident, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line once more, while Kenan Yildiz naturally maintains his role as a left-attacking midfielder following his exploits against Genoa. But this time, the duo won’t be joined by Koopmeiners, as he makes way for Nico Gonzalez.

The Argentine started as a wingback last time around, but now returns to his more natural position, although Francisco Conceicao has a 30% chance to replace him on the right side of the attacking trident.

Timothy Weah is tipped to start as a right wingback, while his compatriot Weston McKennie takes the opposite flank.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren will be deployed in the double pivot once more, while the defence picks itself in the absence of Federico Gatti, as Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly are the only remaining options.

For his part, Roma boss Claudio Ranieri will adopt a similar 3-4-2-1 formation. Artem Dovbyk is expected to spearhead the Giallorossi’s charge, supported by his captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and former Juventus man Matias Soulè who takes the baton from the injured Paulo Dybala.

Leandro Parades is another former Juventus with a point to prove against the Bianconeri. He will start in midfield alongside Manu Kone.

Roma Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; El-Shaarawy, Kone, Paredes, Angelino; Soulè, Pellegrini; Dovkyk.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Nico Gonzalez, Yildiz; Vlahovic.