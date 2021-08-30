Roma want Juventus target but they are struggling to sign him

AS Roma has been offered Corentin Tolisso and they are now competing with Juventus to sign the Frenchman.

Bayern Munich wants to offload the former Lyon man one year before his contract with them expires.

He has been told to find a new home and he is one midfielder that Juve has been thinking about signing in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri has seen Aaron Ramsey continue to struggle with injuries alongside Arthur, while Weston McKennie doesn’t look to be in the plans of Massimiliano Allegri.

Tolisso could freshen up their midfield, but Roma is also looking to add him to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Calciomercato says he has been offered to the capital city club by intermediaries and Mourinho is also interested in having him as a member of his squad.

However, Roma doesn’t have all the money in the world and they cannot inherit his 7m euros per season salary.

The Frenchman will only join them if they manage to get rid of Javier Pastore and Steven Nzonzi.

There are no takers for both players now and it could be a good thing for Juve because they can now negotiate a good deal for themselves to sign Tolisso.