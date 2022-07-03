Roma wants Juventus to speed up their interest in Zaniolo

AS Roma has accepted that they might have to cash in on Juventus target, Nicolo Zaniolo, and they now want the Bianconeri to hasten their approach.

The attacker has been on the Juve radar for a long time, and he also wants to join them if a deal can be agreed.

Considering how pivotal he was for the Giallorossi in the last campaign, we expected them to keep hold of him and hand him a new deal.

They considered it, according to Calciomercato, but have now decided to allow him to leave for the right price.

The report claims they are now waiting for Juve, and they are desperate for the Bianconeri to speed up their efforts to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

This invitation to do business is a good one, and it means we have a very good chance of adding Zaniolo to our squad.

However, does he fit into the plans Max Allegri has for this season? The gaffer has a reputation of technically gifted players struggling under him.

Unless Zaniolo clearly fits into what he wants to achieve, there is almost no point buying him.

The Roma man often struggles outside his club, and he is yet to make himself a household name when he wears the country’s jersey as well.