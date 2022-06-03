AS Roma is plotting to add Leandro Paredes to their squad this summer, a move that will see them steal the PSG player from under Juventus’ noses.

Paredes has been struggling to start games at the Parc des Princes regularly, and he could be allowed to leave.

The French club is looking to add quality players to their team after they kept Kylian Mbappe for another three seasons.

The striker is expected to have greater control over decisions at the Ligue 1 side, and he will determine who stays or leaves.

Calciomercato claims Paredes is one of the players he will ask the club to offload, and the midfielder could head to Serie A.

Juve has a long-standing interest in him, but Roma has entered the race now.

The report claims the Bianconeri haven’t been pushing to sign him, and Roma hopes to take advantage of that to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

If Paredes is of the right quality and Max Allegri wants to work with him, we will not allow Roma to win the race for his signature.

The Juve boss has his eyes on some new players, and the top targets on his wishlist will be the priority for the club at this early stage of the transfer window.