AS Roma does not want to strengthen a rival in their bid to offload Rick Karsdorp.

The Dutchman has been banished from their first team after he was called a traitor by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss insists he doesn’t want to work with the right-back again, which has encouraged Juventus to pursue an interest in him.

The Bianconeri want to sign him on loan and make the move permanent at the end of this season.

However, Roma is not listening to their offer yet and is focused on waiting for a club outside Italy to make a move for him.

They consider Juve a fellow top-four rival and see no reason to make them better by selling a player to them but there remains a problem for Roma and that is that there does not appear to be any interest from abroad for Karsdorp as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Roma is one of the many clubs worried about our recent return to form and they will not want to fuel our rise.

However, if no other suitor emerges from outside Serie A, they will be forced to give us a chance to add him to our squad.

The defender will also be keen to join us, knowing he could win trophies with us and consistently play in the Champions League if he completes the transfer.