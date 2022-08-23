When the Serie A schedule was announced earlier in the summer, the Matchday Three clash between Juventus and Roma was identified as the first major battle between two top sides.

Back then, fans and observers alike wondered which color will Nicolò Zaniolo be donning. After all, the attacking midfielder had emerged as one of the most recurring names on the Bianconeri’s news feed.

But unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the answer is neither. After sustaining an injury against Cremonese on Monday, the Italy international will be out of action for a while with a dislocated shoulder.

According to Calciomercato, Zaniolo will be on the sidelines for the next three or four weeks, missing several important fixtures for Roma, but none more significant than next weekend’s trip to Turin.

The former Fiorentina and Inter youngster will also be unavailable for Jose Mourinho’s side when they take on Udinese, Monza, Empoli and Atalanta, as well as two Europa League group stage fixtures.

This will surely be a cruel blow for the Giallorossi who also lost the services of new signing Georginio Wijnaldum for a considerable amount of time.

While this injury will surely spell the end of Zaniolo’s rumored transfer to Juventus, the main attraction next Saturday will be Paulo Dybala. The Argentine will be making his first return to the Allianz Stadiun since leaving the club at the end of last season.