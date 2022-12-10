Even though a quiet January transfer market awaits the club, Juventus could still opt to sign a new right-back who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado.

The Bianconeri have been short on personnel in this particular position, with the Colombian hardly being afforded a rest throughout the first part of the season.

Thus, the Turin-based giants have been linked with a string of candidates for the role, including domestic and foreign options.

One of the most prominent names Federico Cherubini’s list is Rick Karsdorp who recently had a fallout with Roma manager Jose Mourinho who publicly invited the player to leave the club, albeit without explicitly naming him.

But according to la Repubblica via ilBianconero, Roma aren’t willing to let Karsdorp leave on loan. They will only allow him to join Juventus – or any other suitor for that matter – on a permanent basis.

Moreover, the source claims that the Giallorossi have set their price at 12 million euros, and won’t offer any discounts.

The 27-year-old joined the capital side in 2017, but he only managed to become a regular starter in 2020 following a loan spell at Feyenoord. He is tied to the club with a contract until 2025.

This season, the Dutchman made nine Serie A appearances and two in the Europa League without directly contributing in a goal.