Romagnoli hoping to renew with Milan, but Juventus still lurk in the shadows

After losing Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma as free agents, Milan were left unpleased with the situation.

Therefore, the Rossoneri will try to avoid a similar scenario by the end of the current campaign.

Despite losing his starting berth, Alessio Romagnoli remains an important figure at the club. The defender is the Diavolo’s captain, and is well-appreciated by his manager Stefano Pioli.

The former Roma man is running on an expiring contract, and the management is unlikely to offer him an extension on the same terms.

The 26-year-old currently earns 5 million euros per season thanks to a contract that was offered by the old management.

According to Calciomercato, Milan and Romagnoli are both hoping to renew their cooperation.

The player knows that the club won’t match the same figures, but he’s waiting to find out just how much the Rossoneri will be willing to offer.

At the same time, Juventus are monitoring the situation from afar, waiting to pounce in at the right moment.

The player’s agent, Mino Raiola, enjoys a more amicable relationship with the Bianconeri (compared to Milan) and he would love to take his client to Turin.

Juve FC say

Based on the source, Romagnoli’s preference lies with Milan, which is understandable considering the fact that he’s been the club’s captain for several years.

This means that the Old Lady would have to better Milan’s offer to lure the defender to Turin.

But the management must be careful when playing this game, as signing free agents on hefty wages is a strategy that backfired in recent years.