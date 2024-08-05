Juventus defender Gleison Bremer will reportedly sign a new contract with the club today after reaching an agreement with the management.

The 27-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2022, completing a crosstown switch from Torino following an intense tug-of-war between the Bianconeri and arch-rivals Inter.

The Brazilian quickly cemented himself as the club’s most reliable centre-back. Last December, the player penned a new deal with the club, pushing back the deadline until June 2028.

But just eight months removed from the last renewal, Bremer is now set to sign yet another contract, reveals Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer market guru claims that the signings will ensue later on Monday.

As the source explains, the main difference between the imminent new contract and the previous one concerns the player’s release clause.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Gleison Bremer has agreed to sign new deal at Juventus! After contract extension in December, there will be new agreement. Understand Juventus will change the release clause in his contract, it will be higher than current €60m one. Agreement done, to be signed today. pic.twitter.com/yO1zJWWIq1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2024

Bremer’s current deal allows him to leave Juventus for a transfer fee worth 60 million euros.

Hence, Romano reveals that the new contract will include a higher buyout clause, but he doesn’t provide a specific figure.

This would allow the Bianconeri to strengthen their leverage on the player’s future, as some Premier League suitors were reportedly considering triggering the release clause. This includes Manchester United who have been heavily linked with the Brazil international over the past year.

The new contract can also be deemed an important signal from the player who appears keen to tie his future with the club rather than being tempted by Premier League riches.