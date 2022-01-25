Vlahovic
Serie A, Transfer News

Romano claims Juventus are ‘hours’ away from submitting official striker offer

January 25, 2022 - 12:35 am

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus are a matter of hours away from submitting an official offer to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

This will not come as good news for Arsenal, who have been strongly linked with the Serbian striker this month, although there has been nothing to say that the 21 year-old has had any interest in joining the Premier League side.

We could be set to blow them out of the water however as we look to solidify our interest in signing Vlahovic by submitting an offer to sign the forward.

It remains to be seen whether the La Viola’s star’s potential move will have an effect on the futures of Alvaro Morata or Paulo Dybala, who both appear to have uncertain futures at present, especially with the latter’s contract into the final months at present.

Vlahovic should be a huge boost to our squad as we look to push on and cement our place in the top four, assuming we can get this deal over the line, although it remains to be seen whether we will be able to come to an agreement with his current club.

Patrick

