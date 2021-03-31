Romano claims Juventus uninterested in PL star

Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus are not currently interested in a deal to sign Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine striker and Manchester City both confirmed that they were set to part ways come the end of the season, leading to growing speculation surrounding his next move.

While a number of top clubs in Europe are all linked with his potential arrival, his plans remain unknown, but Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus do not currently have any intention to pursue such a deal.

Fabrizio Romano stated on Twitter that Barcelona had already began to discuss such a move, while Paris Saint-Germain are said to have asked about his wage demands also.

It could well work in Juve’s advantage should City’s all-time goalscorer join the Spanish giants however, as that could well boost our chances of landing another free agent in Memphis Depay.

The Dutch forward was believed to be close to joining Barca last summer only for the Spanish division to tell the club they had to sell before they could buy, as confirmed on Spanish Radio Onze and no further signings were completed.

Depay now looks set to leave Lyon for free at the end of his playing contract, and would pose as a much more reliable option for the Old Lady attack.

Am I alone in thinking Memphis would be a better option in Turin?

Patrick