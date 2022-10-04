Romano clarifies Locatelli’s situation amidst Arsenal and Man United rumors

In the summer of 2021, Juventus spent almost the entire transfer session chasing the signature of Manuel Locatelli. While the player was adamant to join, Sassuolo proved to be stubborn negotiators.

Eventually, the midfielder became the first important signing in Federico Cherubini’s reign, even if Arsenal tried to hijack the whole operation.

Recently, circulating reports have been linking the Euro 2020 winner with a Premier League switch. Some claim that the Gunners are back on the player’s trail, while others believe Manchester United have entered the fray.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has jumped in to clarify the situation. While he admits that Arsenal tried to sign Locatelli a year ago, the Italian journalist denies the ongoing rumors.

Romano insists that Juventus have no plans to offload the 24-year-old any time soon, especially after spending important figures to secure his services.

“Arsenal were really pushing to sign Locatelli one year ago, but then he wanted to join Juventus,” said Romano in his daily column for CaughtOffside.

“Honestly, as of now I have no further news on Manchester United or Arsenal being in talks with Locatelli’s representatives, or with Juventus.

“Remember – the Italian club paid more than €40m to sign him just one year ago. I suspect there’s little chance they will be thinking about letting him leave right now,” confirmed the famous journalist.