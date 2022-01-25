Romano confirms agreement between Juventus and Fiorentina over Vlahovic transfer

In case you’ve been away from news sources in the past few days, here’s a major a development for you: Dusan Vlahovic is now close to completing a January switch to Juventus.

The young bomber refused to sign a contract extension with Fiorentina, who have now accepted the idea of losing their main star.

The Tuscans prefer to collect the biggest possible transfer fee rather than allowing his contract to run out (his current deal expires in 2023).

As for the player, he seems to be adamant on joining the Old Lady, refusing an alternative route that leads to Arsenal.

According to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Fiorentina have now agreed terms over the transfer of the Serbian striker.

Agreement in place between Juventus and Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahović. Details and terms of payment sorted out. ⚪️⚫️ #Vlahovic Final stages on contract now discussed between Vlahović, his agent and Juventus board. Work in progress. 🇷🇸 #Juve 📲 More: https://t.co/kDWXX8O2j6 pic.twitter.com/UzAZG96AKf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

The Italian journalist believes that the amount of the payment and methods have been sorted out. Romano previously tweeted that the figures could reach 75 million euros.

Finally, the market expert says that the Bianconeri are now discussing the final details for the contract with the player and his agent.

Juve FC say

While we’re yet to receive the trademark “Here We GO”, this one seems to be all but done, as all parties are in favor of the transfer.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we can expect the official announcement to be made in the next few days.