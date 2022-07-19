Vlahovic Bremer
Transfer News

Romano confirms agreement between Juventus and Torino for Bremer

July 19, 2022 - 3:29 pm

Following a meeting in Milano between the clubs’ officials, Juventus and Torino have apparently reached an agreement that would see Gleison Bremer join Max Allegri’s ranks.

The Brazilian will thus replace Matthijs de Ligt who is completing a transfer to Bayern Munich.

While Inter have supposedly been the favorites to land the 25-year-old, the Bianconeri overtook them thanks to a swift blitz in the last few days.

Famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that the two Turin rivals have reached a full agreement regarding the defender’s transfer.

The deal will be worth 40 million euros as a fixed amount, in addition to bonuses.

In another tweet, the transfer market expert says that Bremer is now negotiating personal terms with the Bianconeri. He’s expected to earn 5 million euros per season.

The Torino defender was named as the best defender in Serie A last season on the back of a stellar campaign with the Granata.

