Romano confirms Cherubini will continue his London trips targeting Premier League players

Federico Cherubini was recently in London, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Juventus plots the transfer of some players from the English Premier League.

The Bianconeri have just ended their season without a trophy, a first in a decade, and it means they have to make changes in the summer.

Cherubini is the man in charge of adding quality players to the squad, and he has his work cut out in trying to get the team prepared to win trophies next season.

As speculations mount on whether he was truly in London for talks with some clubs, Romano told Caught Offside: “Federico Cherubini has been in London for sure, it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last this summer.”

Juve FC Says

This means the Bianconeri have started work early, and it shows they are prepared to ensure Max Allegri succeeds next season.

The returning manager remains one of the best coaches in the world, and the club knows the just concluded season was poor because his team lacked certain qualities.

If they add their main targets to the group, they should get back to becoming a dominant club in Serie A again.