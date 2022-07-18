Romano confirms Dybala is now a Roma player

Fabrizio Romano claims Paulo Dybala is heading to AS Roma after Jose Mourinho convinced him about his project at the club.

The attacker left Juventus at the end of last season, and he has been without a club since then.

Inter Milan held the strongest interest in his signature initially, and it seemed certain that he will join them.

However, the Nerazzurri turned their attention towards Romelu Lukaku, and they couldn’t offload a high-earner so that they can accommodate Dybala.

It became a battle between Napoli and Roma for his signature, and the Partenopei seemed to be favourites because they play in the Champions League.

However, Romano has confirmed, on Twitter, that he has agreed to join Roma in a deal until 2025 after speaking with Mourinho.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport Mourinho, key factor – he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

The former Inter boss explained his project to the ex-Palermo man, and he believes he can be a key player for them.

Juve FC Says

It is great news that Dybala has finally found a new home because he is one of the best players around.

Juve enjoyed his talents for the seven years he spent with us, and we can only wish him the best of luck in this new adventure.

It would be interesting to see if he will make us regret allowing him to leave.