Romano confirms Juventus and Tottenham transfer deal done

Fabrizio Romano claims Dejan Kulusevski is flying to London today to complete his transfer from Juventus to Tottenham.

The attacker has been on the radar of the English club and several others, but Spurs seem to have won the race for his signature.

Antonio Conte has been a fan of the former Parma man, and Fabio Paratici has now helped the London club to get the deal done.

The transfer insider claims Spurs have reached a total agreement with the Bianconeri over the move.

The Swede joins them on loan with an obligation to sign him permanently if they qualify for the Champions League, or he makes up to a certain number of appearances.

The total agreement is worth €40m plus add-ons, including the loan fee.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see that we have finally shifted Kulusevski as he seems to be unfit for Max Allegri’s system.

The Swede is undeniably talented, and we saw that in the last campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

Spurs will hope they can make the English top four and will want to keep him in London if he impresses.

However, if we can get him back in the summer as a more mature player, able to adapt and deliver at the Allianz Stadium, it would be great.