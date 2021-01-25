Romano confirms Juventus close to signing young CL forward

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to bring Olympique Marseille’s Marley Ake to Turin this month, with Franco Tongya moving in the opposite direction.

Ake was promoted to the senior team this season in France and has picked up a number of substitute appearances, but now looks set to depart to Italy.

The 20 year-old has earned 13 appearances this term, including four in the Champions League, but now appears to be closing on an exit.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Franco Tongye could moving in the opposite direction, with the 18 year-old midfielder yet to have earned a call-up to the senior team.

Only time will tell who got the better end of the deal, should all the parties conclude the finer touches of the move, whilst Juve’s signing having the most experience.

You would expect with Ake having been playing in the first-team in Ligue 1, that he would be arriving with the expectation of picking up some minutes in our first-team also, but that will be up to Andrea Pirlo.

Ake predominantly plays on the left-wing, but has also featured as a forward, although Pirlo may have his own ideas on how to get the best our of the 20 year-old.

Will Pirlo hope that his side will be able to give minutes to the younger players as the season runs on?

Patrick