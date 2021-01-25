Transfer News

Romano confirms Juventus close to signing young CL forward

January 25, 2021 - 1:02 pm

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to bring Olympique Marseille’s Marley Ake to Turin this month, with Franco Tongya moving in the opposite direction.

Ake was promoted to the senior team this season in France and has picked up a number of substitute appearances, but now looks set to depart to Italy.

The 20 year-old has earned 13 appearances this term, including four in the Champions League, but now appears to be closing on an exit.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Franco Tongye could moving in the opposite direction, with the 18 year-old midfielder yet to have earned a call-up to the senior team.

Only time will tell who got the better end of the deal, should all the parties conclude the finer touches of the move, whilst Juve’s signing having the most experience.

You would expect with Ake having been playing in the first-team in Ligue 1, that he would be arriving with the expectation of picking up some minutes in our first-team also, but that will be up to Andrea Pirlo.

Ake predominantly plays on the left-wing, but has also featured as a forward, although Pirlo may have his own ideas on how to get the best our of the 20 year-old.

Will Pirlo hope that his side will be able to give minutes to the younger players as the season runs on?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cuadrado

“We will fight to the end ” Cuadrado reiterates Juventus determination

January 25, 2021
ronaldo

Ronaldo delivers a message to Juventus fans after Bologna win

January 25, 2021

“We don’t need a new striker,” Pirlo responds to transfer speculation

January 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.