Romano confirms Kean’s imminent return to Juventus – (Image)

Less than twenty four hours following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure towards Manchester United, Juventus have apparently secured a “new” player for their attack.

Moise Kean was inexplicably sold to Everton after enjoying his breakthrough season in 2019, but Max Allergri’s return probably changed the scenery.

The returning tactician is very fond of the young striker, and had relied on him during his previous tenure despite having possessed more established players at his disposal.

According to famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri have now reached a full agreement for the Italian’s homecoming.

Moise Kean to Juventus, done deal and here-we-go. Agreement completed with Everton on loan with obligation to buy [under certain conditions]. Medical tomorrow in Torino. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #EFC Total potential fee around €20m. Kean already agreed personal terms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

Romano even added his trademark “Here-We-Go” in the tweet to a confirm that the transfer is now imminent. The journalist believes that the deal will be an initial loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The Toffees will be expected to receive 20 million euros in total, whilst the player had already agreed his personal terms with his old club, and will complete his medical in Turin on Sunday. The striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, was spotted at the club’s headquarters on Friday.

Kean endured a tough season in Merseyside, but he then moved to Paris Saint Germain on a dry loan, and put on some impressive displays for the Ligue 1 side.