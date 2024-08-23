Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Weston McKennie’s future, confirming that the American has signed a new deal with Juventus, pending an official announcement.

McKennie has just returned from the brink at the club for the second consecutive summer, having initially been told to leave after returning from the Copa America.

However, he stood his ground and impressed in training, convincing Thiago Motta to give him another chance.

Unlike Federico Chiesa, McKennie has now been fully reintegrated into the Juve squad and was on the bench for their game against Como.

Yesterday, reports emerged that his turnaround is complete, and the Bianconeri are now set to offer him a new contract.

McKennie’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but Romano reveals he has now signed a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one of our most dedicated players and he does not deserve to be treated as has been the case in the last two summers.

He did well under Max Allegri last season and deserves to be given a chance to prove his worth under the new manager.