Romano confirms that Juventus outcast has signed for MLS outfit

Fabrizio Romano has all but confirmed that Douglas Costa has joined MLS outfit, LA Galaxy.

The Brazilian was supposed to spend this season on loan at Gremio, but they got relegated halfway through his spell there.

He is now been forced to find a new home and no European side has shown the willingness to give him another chance on the continent.

The transfer insider claims Costa will join Galaxy on loan for six months, after which he would join the Americans on a one-year deal until 2023.

It means Juve will no longer have a contractual obligation to him at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri would now free themselves from the injury-prone attacker, who failed to settle at the club.

Juve FC Says

Costa is one of the many Juve signings that simply didn’t work. The Brazilian is talented, but a combination of injuries and poor form means the Bianconeri faithful would not remember him fondly.

As we try to refresh our squad with reliable and better players, we can only wish him the very best in the rest of his career.

If he does well in this initial spell at Galaxy, they could trust him with a contract renewal after 2023.