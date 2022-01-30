Rodrigo Bentancu
Transfer News

Romano confirms that Tottenham have signed Bentancur

January 30, 2022 - 1:15 pm

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham has completed the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

The midfielder has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, which remains active in the transfer window.

With Fabio Paratici as their latest football director, they made their move for two Juve players in the last few hours.

Dejan Kulusevski is expected to also spend the rest of the season with them with an option of a permanent move.

Romano, in his latest update, claims Spurs and Juve have finally reached an agreement over the transfer of Bentancur.

Bentancur has struggled to make an impact at Juve despite getting more than enough chances under different managers.

A move to England gives him the chance to make a fresh start. He would now look to take full advantage of that.

We could have gotten more money, but €19m is good enough, and we will now look to bring in Zakaria as a replacement.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

bentancur

Boca Juniors is one reason Juventus wants more money for Bentancur

January 30, 2022
Aubameyang

Wages of Premier League star scaring Juventus and other suitors

January 30, 2022
Kulusevski

Romano confirms Juventus and Tottenham transfer deal done

January 30, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.