Romano confirms that Tottenham have signed Bentancur

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham has completed the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

The midfielder has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, which remains active in the transfer window.

With Fabio Paratici as their latest football director, they made their move for two Juve players in the last few hours.

Dejan Kulusevski is expected to also spend the rest of the season with them with an option of a permanent move.

Romano, in his latest update, claims Spurs and Juve have finally reached an agreement over the transfer of Bentancur.

Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus to Tottenham, done deal and here we go! Agreement completed for €19m plus €6m add ons. He’s joining Spurs together with Dejan Kulusevski. ⚪️🤝 #THFC Juventus will sign Denis Zakaria to replace Bentancur, deal set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/zXATP05KS3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

Bentancur has struggled to make an impact at Juve despite getting more than enough chances under different managers.

A move to England gives him the chance to make a fresh start. He would now look to take full advantage of that.

We could have gotten more money, but €19m is good enough, and we will now look to bring in Zakaria as a replacement.