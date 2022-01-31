Romano confirms Zakaria is set to complete his €5m switch to Juventus

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an exclusive update on Denis Zakaria and says the midfielder is en route to get his medical done and sign his Juventus contract.

The former Young Boys star has been the target of the Bianconeri for much of this season, and they could have signed him on a free transfer in the summer.

However, they have fast-tracked the move and agreed to pay some money to Borussia Monchengladbach to get their man early.

With just hours left before the transfer window closes, the Switzerland international has been spotted by Romano heading for the important parts of his transition from a Bundesliga star to Juve player.

The transfer insider posted an image of him inside a car on Twitter and captioned it:

“Juventus new signing Denis Zakaria on his way for medical tests and contract signing. Deal set to be announced today for €5m plus €3m add ons to Gladbach.”

He added: “Contract until June 2026 and done deal.”

Juve FC says

Zakaria is one of the exciting midfielders to watch in Europe, and that explains why he was linked with a move to several top clubs on the continent.

If Juve had waited until the end of this season to sign him, he probably would have joined another suitor instead.

Now we have a player that most clubs wanted, and his addition to the squad should improve our performance in this second half of the season.