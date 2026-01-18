Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi would prefer to wait for the opportunity to join Juventus rather than sign for Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old currently finds himself at the very bottom of Cristian Chivu’s pecking order, with six midfielders ahead of him (Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Sucic, Zielinski, and Andy Diouf).

Therefore, the Italian international has been considering his options in January, especially with a potential World Cup campaign hanging in the balance.

Inter & Nottingham Forest talks for Davide Frattesi haven’t progressed

Frattesi has been on Juve’s watchlist since his days at Sassuolo. The Old Lady rekindled its interest in the Roman midfielder following the appointment of Luciano Spalletti, who remains very fond of the player.

The Inter benchwarmer was a regular starter for the Azzurri during the 66-year-old’s ill-fated stint, and scored more than any other teammate.

But while Juventus haven’t been able to launch an onslaught for Frattesi, Forest reportedly made a direct approach.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Premier League side was said to be closing in on a deal for the Roma youth product. But according to Fabrizio Romano, there are no signs of any serious movement on this front.

“Regarding Frattesi, what I can tell you is that at the moment we’re not seeing anything concrete, despite renewed talk in recent days about Nottingham Forest,” said the transfer market expert during an appearance on his Italian YouTube channel.

“I keep saying that Inter—now about ten days ago—attempted a swap with Forest involving Ndoye. Ndoye for Frattesi: Forest said no. Unless Forest change their stance on Ndoye, only then could Inter reopen talks. As things stand today, the Nottingham Forest–Frattesi track isn’t taking off.”

Can Juventus sign Frattesi in January?

Romano also adds that Frattesi doesn’t wish to play his football in Nottingham, as his priority is to remain in Italy.

The midfielder will try to climb his way up the ladder at Inter, while holding out for a reunion with Spalletti at Juventus, even though a deal remains difficult at this stage.

“Frattesi’s priority, regardless, would be to stay in Italy—possibly remain at Inter and fight for his place—or Juventus, if a solution opens up before the window closes on more favorable terms.

“At present, Juve do not want to commit to an obligation to buy Frattesi, while Inter, within Italy, are unwilling to let him go on loan with an option to buy.

“So there remains a mismatch between Juventus and Inter over the formula for Frattesi. It’s been this way for weeks and remains so. From abroad, the Nottingham Forest option—and others—aren’t particularly exciting the player,” concluded the Italian journalist.

Frattesi would be the ideal profile for Spalletti to deploy as an attacking midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 formation, but he currently has options in Fabio Miretti and Weston McKennie.