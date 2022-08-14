Fabrizio Romano has delivered a positive update on the future of Adrien Rabiot as he closes in on a move to Manchester United.

The midfielder has been made available for transfer by Juventus and the Bianconeri have reached an agreement with Manchester United over a fee.

The Englishmen want to add him to their squad after a poor start to this campaign and they have been discussing personal terms with his entourage.

Romano says talks will continue, and new contact will be made soon. The most important thing is that all parties believe a deal could be struck now.

He tweeted:

“Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique. All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done.

“Juventus are waiting as €17/18m deal has been already agreed.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is an important member of our squad, but we can use the money from his sale to buy new players.

Reports have linked Leandro Paredes with a move to the club and the midfielder will probably have a better impact than Rabiot.

We can only hope he finds an agreement with United soon so that we can bring in a capable replacement.