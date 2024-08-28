Federico Chiesa is on his way to Liverpool today, as reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Romano revealed that the agreement was finalized for an initial fee of €13 million, plus add-ons, and the transfer is expected to be officially announced within the next 24 hours.

This move has taken many by surprise, as Liverpool was not initially thought to be among his suitors until just a few days ago. However, the Reds moved quickly to secure the 26-year-old for a fee that would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago.

While injuries and poor form have plagued his Juventus career, these issues do not seem to concern Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa could have become one of the greats at Juve but he simply never produced for us consistently and while he can point to injuries, he also suffered from poor form and bad decision-making on the pitch.

Juventus can now move on and put Chiesa behind us, we wish him all the luck and hope that he gets back to his best at Anfield, though hopefully not against Juve in the Champions League.