Federico Chiesa is on his way to Liverpool today, as reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.
Juve FC Says
Chiesa could have become one of the greats at Juve but he simply never produced for us consistently and while he can point to injuries, he also suffered from poor form and bad decision-making on the pitch.
Juventus can now move on and put Chiesa behind us, we wish him all the luck and hope that he gets back to his best at Anfield, though hopefully not against Juve in the Champions League.
No Comments