For the second season in a row, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot finds himself running on an expiring contract.

The management succeeded in renewing the player’s deal just a few days before its expiry in June. The parties agreed to sign a short-term contract, leaving the player’s long-term future up in the air.

In recent days, circulating rumors linked the Frenchman with moves to Manchester United and Newcastle United.

But according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, there are still no talks between the 28-year-old and any Premier League club.

In his exclusive column on CaughtOffside’s Substack channel, the famous transfer market expert doesn’t expect any concrete development on this front at the moment.

However, Romano tips Juventus to offer him a new contract in the coming months, as they consider him a key player at the club.

The France international signed for the Old Lady as a free agent in 2019 after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

While his first three seasons in Turin were mild at best, he cemented himself as a true protagonist last term, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, while bossing the middle of the park on many occasions.

The 2022 World Cup finalist hasn’t quite hit his stride this season, but he remains an automatic starter in Max Allegri’s formation.