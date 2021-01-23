Romano explains how Juventus lost out on young prospect

Bryan Reynolds’ transfer to Juventus was thought to be a done deal just a couple of days ago in many observers’ eyes.

However, in such an expected twist, the American has suddenly changed his direction, and is now expected to sign for another Serie A club.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com, Roma took advantage of the delay resulting from the renewal of the player’s passport – which prevented him from making his landing in Turin – and swoop in to secure the deal.

It is reported that both the player and his current club have been offered more satisfactory terms from the capital side.

Fc Dallas will receive a total sum of 7 million euros for the initial loan plus the redemption of the player – which exceeded Juve’s offer by one million – while also receiving a percentage from a possible future resale.

On the other hand, Reynolds has been promised immediate playing time by the Roman hierarchy, which he found as a more appealing prospect than the Bianconeri’s proposal.

The Old Lady were set to send the youngster on loan to Benevento for six months, as they aren’t allowed to add another non-EU player to their squad during the current campaign.

The report adds that the relationship between the new Giallorossi patrons – the Friedkin Group – and the Dallas owners has played a major role in sealing the deal which is expected to be finalized during the upcoming week.

Reynolds is 19-year-old right back, and was expected to be the natural heir of Juan Cuadrado at Juventus.