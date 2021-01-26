Romano explains how the player exchange between Juve and OM was born

Juventus are yet to add a new member to their senior squad during the current winter transfer session, but the club has been very active on the U-23 front.

After the signing of Abdoulaye Dabo from Nantes earlier in the month, the Old Lady are set to land another highly prospect from France.

The Bianconeri are about to complete a transfer exchange with Olympique Marseille involving two young talents.

Franco Tongya is an 18-year-old attacking-midfielder who has been a part of Juve’s youth sectors for more than 10 years.

The young Italian is also slowly ascending his way through the national team’s ranks, as he currently plays with Italy’s U-19 squad.

However, Tongya’s contract is due to expire by the end of the season, so instead of losing his services for free, Fabio Paratici managed to orchestrate a transfer exchange with the Ligue 1 side.

Whilst the young Italian is heading to Southern France, another brilliant prospect will take his place in Turin.

Marley Aké has recently turned 20, and had already made nine Ligue 1 appearances this season, and will probably have to impress with the Juventus U-23 side prior to joining the senior squad.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com, the excellent relationships between Paratici and his counterpart in Marseille Pablo Longoria played a key part in concluding the operation.

But another vital element in finalizing the operation is none other than Mino Raiola. The super agent is the representative of Tongya, and has agreed to give the green light to the transfer.

The Italo-Dutch agent also enjoys a good relationship with the Juventus board – especially his former client Pavel Nedved – which perhaps explains why he would lend a hand to the Old Lady in the deal.