Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the status of former Juventus manager Antonio Conte amid recent speculation linking him with a return to the Allianz Stadium as a potential replacement for Max Allegri.

Conte has been without a managerial role for the past year since departing from Tottenham Hotspur. During this time, he has been the subject of various rumours linking him to positions at clubs such as Juventus and Chelsea. However, Romano has dispelled such speculation in his recent column for CaughtOffside.

“There’s also been a story about the possibility of Antonio Conte returning to Chelsea as manager, while he’s also been linked as a candidate for another of his former clubs Juventus,” Romano said.

“As things stand, I’m not aware of any concrete contact, Conte is waiting for the right proposal but there is zero to report with these two clubs right now.”

JuveFC Says

The potential return of Antonio Conte to Juventus is a topic that sparks debate among the club’s fanbase. While some supporters may harbour reservations about his managerial style and personality, particularly regarding his brand of football, others prioritise success above all else.

Indeed, the desire for silverware often outweighs other considerations when a team goes through a drought of three seasons without clinching the league title. In such circumstances, fans may become more inclined to overlook any concerns they have about a manager’s approach if it leads to tangible success on the pitch.

However, Conte’s return to Juventus is not imminent. Allegri is not guaranteed to be sacked at the end of the season, his fate may hinge on factors such as winning the Coppa Italia and securing qualification for the Champions League.