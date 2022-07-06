Romano gives the latest update on Di Maria and Pogba

Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria could be new Juventus players by this weekend, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Both players are free agents after leaving Manchester United and PSG, respectively.

Juve has been actively working on a move for each of them since last season ended.

A move for Pogba seemed easy because he wanted to return to the club, but Di Maria took some time before he decided to accept the offer from the Bianconeri.

The good news for Juve fans is that they have completed both transfers, and only official announcements are remaining.

Romano took to his Twitter account to confirm that the Argentinian and the World Cup winner will both fly to Italy this week to start their adventure as Juve players.

Juve FC Says

The arrival of Pogba and Di Maria is an exciting prospect to look forward to, and it means Juve is very likely to finish this season higher than the last one.

The attacker will bring more goals to the team, while Pogba should make our midfield stronger yet again.

Both players will be important members of the team. Hopefully, they will deliver performances that will exceed our expectations.

But they will also need the support of the other members of the squad.