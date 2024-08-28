Federico Chiesa is close to becoming a Liverpool player, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool made their move just a few days ago, and events have progressed quickly, with the player and the Reds agreeing to a four-year contract. The only remaining step is for the clubs to agree on a fee, which does not appear to be a major issue.

Chiesa is a fantastic player, but he has often been injured or underperformed, and it’s clear that Thiago Motta does not trust him.

This deal benefits all parties involved. While Juve may not receive a huge fee, they will offload a player with a high salary who would likely have spent most of his time on the bench or not even included in matchday squads.

This is a gamble for Liverpool due to Chiesa’s injury record, but if he can stay fit, the Merseysiders may have secured a brilliant deal.

Juve FC Says

It is such a shame that it never worked out for Chiesa at Juventus, he is a brilliant player but too unreliable and Motta does not want any passengers in his squad and sadly, this has too often been the case.