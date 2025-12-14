Juventus and Inter have both set their sights on Marco Palestra, but Atalanta are only willing to sell him for a genuinely irresistible offer.

The 20-year-old rose through the ranks of La Dea, and became a member of Gian Piero Gasperini’s first team last season.

However, the wing-back found himself behind the likes of Raoul Bellanova and Davide Zappacosta in the pecking order, and only saw limited playing time. Therefore, the Orobici decided to send him on loan to Cagliari last summer.

Juventus & Inter Milan dueling for Marco Palestra

Marco Palestra (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Following his arrival in Sardinia, Palestra cemented himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The young player has been a constant menace on the right flank, and has already produced three assists this term.

Cagliari’s sporting director Guido Angelozzi even went on to label him the best wing-back in Europe this season.

Therefore, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano insists Atalanta won’t be willing to relinquish his services easily.

In an update posted on his Italian YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve), the transfer market expert confirmed that Juventus and Inter are both keeping close tabs on the youngster.

However, Romano warns the two Italian giants that they’ll have to shell out a figure of circa €35-40 million to stand a chance of landing him.

Juventus desperate for wing-back reinforcement

As the journalist tells it, Atalanta are already making plans for Palestra next season, so they will only consider selling him for truly lucrative figures.

Juventus are desperate for reinforcement on the right-hand side, as Joao Mario has thus far failed to lock himself a starting role since joining the club in the summer, whether under Igor Tudor or Luciano Spalletti.

The Bianconeri are currently relying on Weston McKennie’s versatility to plug the gap in the right wing-back role, but they’ll be expected to address this issue, either in January or next summer.