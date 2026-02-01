Juventus have reached an agreement with LOSC Lille to bring Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga back to Serie A.

The Bianconeri have been searching the market for a player capable of acting as a backup for Kenan Yildiz, who doesn’t have a natural replacement in the squad.

They tried to acquire the services of Federico Chiesa, but couldn’t find an accord with Liverpool, while Daniel Maldini ended up joining Lazio.

Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini remained hellbent on recruiting a new left winger, and they settled on Boga.

Juventus strike a deal with Lille for Jeremie Boga

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have reached a verbal agreement with both Lille and Boga overnight.

The 29-year-old is expected in Italy in the coming hours to undergo his medical before signing for the Serie A giants.

Jeremie Boga (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The Sky Sport correspondent insists that the Ivorian’s arrival doesn’t necessarily rule out the signing of the centre-forward requested by Luciano Spalletti, as Randal Kolo Muani’s return remains possible before Monday’s deadline.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Boga’s imminent arrival with his trademark ‘Here we go’. The winger will sign for the Bianconeri on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Boga’s background & career path

Boga is a native of Marseille, who was poached by Chelsea at a tender age. After a series of loan spells, he ended up joining Sassuolo in the summer 2018.

The Ivory Coast international became a major hit at the Mapei Stadium under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, forming a deadly attacking trident alongside Domenico Berardi and Ciccio Caputo. He was also a teammate of Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli, who also played his football at the Emilian club during that period.

Atalanta then spent €22 million to sign Boga in January 2022, but between physical issues and underwhelming displays, he didn’t enjoy his time in Bergamo.

Boga has been a Lille player since the summer of 2023, making him a former teammate of Khephren Thuram. He made 73 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, contributing with 11 goals and nine assists. He