Juventus and Atletico Madrid have reportedly struck an agreement that would see Moise Kean boarding a flight to the Spanish capital in the coming hours.

Negotiations between the parties have been ongoing for weeks, but it appears that the white smoke has finally emerged.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the two clubs have finalized their accord. The Italian journalist gave the deal his trademark “Here we go”, signaling that the transfer is now imminent.

The striker should land in Madrid in the next 24 to 48 hours where he’ll undergo his medical before signing a contract until the end of the season.

Romano adds that the loan fee will cost the Colchoneros 500,000 euros. However, Atletico won’t have an option or an obligation to buy the player at the end of the season.

So technically speaking, Kean should return to Juventus in the summer where he still has a contract valid for another year.

However, if the 23-year-old delivers the goods in La Liga, perhaps Diego Simeone’s club will try to negotiate a permanent stay.

For his part, Kean will be hoping to play regularly and find the back of the net, something he hasn’t been able to accomplish since the start of the season.

The former Everton and PSG man is still holding out for a call-up from the Italian national team ahead of Euro 2024.

However, playing consistently at Atletico won’t be an easy feat in the presence of the scintillating attacking duo of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata who have been firing on all cylinders this term.