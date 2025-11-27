Juventus could consider making a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva, who continues to struggle for playing time.

The 23-year-old is a well-travelled Portuguese player who began his career at Porto’s academy, before being poached by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022 for €40 million.

The versatile attacker then embarked on successive loan spells, representing Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Las Palmas. Last summer, Wolves finally decided to cash in, selling him to BVB for €22 million.

Sadly for Silva, he hasn’t been able to lock himself a prominent role at Signal Iduna Park. The forward has yet to earn his full debut, only making 10 substitute appearances across all competitions, yielding one goal and an assist.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Silva is already considering a change of scenery, and his next destination could be in Serie A.

Fabio Silva could emerge as a Juventus target

Roma and Milan are both seeking attacking reinforcement in January, so they could consider the young Portuguese an alternative to Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Moreover, the transfer market expert believes Juventus could also join the fray.

“He went to Dortmund in the summer, despite the summer courtship, but he’s not playing, he’s struggling a lot, and he’s considering leaving in January. It’s a real possibility,” said Romano in a video update posted on his Italian YouTube channel, as transcribed by SempreMilan.

“So keep an eye on Fabio Silva, because among the various teams interested in attacking players, there are several, perhaps Juventus; in terms of attack, Roma certainly; and we’ll see what happens with Milan with Gimenez.

“There are a number of positions that could be filled, and Fabio Silva is one to keep an eye on, because I’m told the player is seriously considering a January departure.

“Roma had given it more than a passing thought, too. When his name leaked out, especially in the press, the player wasn’t indifferent to this type of desire.”

Silva is tied to BVB with a contract valid until the summer of 2030, while Transfermarkt estimates his value at € 28 million.

However, Juventus will likely decide to keep their attacking ranks intact, with Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David and Lois Openda vying for a starting role.