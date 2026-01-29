Juventus have reportedly snapped up the services of Esad Deniz, a 16-year-old wonderkid who has been developing his talent at Ajax.

The teenager was born in Enschede, Netherlands, but has Turkish origins. He began his young career at the academy of FC Berghuizen Jeugd, and then had a spell at Go Ahead Eagles, before joining Ajax’s youth ranks in the summer of 2024.

The youngster primarily plays as a centre-forward, but he’s also capable of featuring on either wing when required.

Juventus acquire the services of 16-year-old Esad Deniz

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Deniz from Ajax. The young talent will fly to Italy to finalise his transfer to the Turin-based club in the coming hours.

“Exclusive: Juventus agree deal to sign 16-year-old talent Esad Deniz from Ajax, all done,” posted the transfer market expert on his official X account on Thursday.

“Travel to Italy today, medical tomorrow and new talent for Juve project. The contract will be valid until June 2028. Here we go.”

At the tender age of 16, Deniz certainly won’t join Luciano Spalletti’s first team, but will begin his Italian experience with one of the club’s youth teams.

He could be introduced into the U17 side, but if he shows enough promise, he might be added to Simone Padoin’s Primavera squad (U20).

Deniz will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Kenan Yildiz

Curiously, Deniz has already represented both Turkiye and the Netherlands on the U15 and U16 levels.

But regardless of his international allegiance, he could find a mentor in his compatriot, Kenan Yildiz, who had also joined Juventus as a teenager in 2022, and has now risen to become the club’s ultimate star.