Romano: Juventus Hoping for a Pogba discount in the summer

Paul Pogba spent the last decade moving between Manchester United and Juventus. In 2012, the Italian champions signed him as a free agent after refusing to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

Four years later, and after cementing his position as one of the very best midfielders in the world, the Frenchman jumped ship once again, and completed an astonishing record breaking comeback to the Premier League side.

But after almost five years marred with inconsistency and controversy, Pogba is willing to leave Man United once again, and his former Italian employers could offer him a rescue boat.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato, a January exit for the world champion is definitely off the cards, but Juve will be hoping to land their former star for a reasonable price next summer, as his English contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Therefore, United could find themselves in a weak position. They would either have to accept the departure of their midfielder – whose performances have improved lately – for a not-so-satisfactory price, or they will be running the risk of losing the French player for free a year later.

Romano adds that Juventus aren’t only hoping for a discount, but they would also like to lower the price even further by offering some of their current players. The Red Devils have already rejected proposals including the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and even Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa in the past, but the danger of losing Pogba for free once again could force them to change their stance.