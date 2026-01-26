Juventus are reportedly considering bringing Randal Kolo Muani back to the club, but signing him in the final week of January could prove to be a daunting task.

The Frenchman played in Turin during the second half of the previous campaign, cementing himself as a regular starter at Dusan Vlahovic’s expense.

The 27-year-old then returned to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer when his loan deal expired, but Juventus were keen to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Juventus revive their interest in Kolo Muani

The Serie A giants negotiated with the European champions for several months, but the deal collapsed in the final days of the summer transfer window, prompting Damien Comolli to sign Lois Openda instead.

Randal Kolo Muani ((Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

For his part, Kolo Muani ended up sealing a deadline-day move to Tottenham, but he hasn’t been too prolific this season. The France international has only contributed with two goals and three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

After missing out on Jean Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, some reports claimed that Juventus will attempt to re-sign Kolo Muani.

Romano reveals Spurs & PSG hurdles

In his latest appearance on his official YouTube channel, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Bianconeri are indeed monitoring the situation of the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

However, the transfer market expert reveals that the deal won’t be easy, as Spurs manager Thomas Frank would like to keep his attacking ranks intact.

Moreover, the relationship between Juventus and PSG took a big hit due to last summer’s lengthy negotiations, which ended on a sour note.

“Ever since Juventus realised En-Nesyri would not be released, they have made calls regarding Kolo Muani to the player’s agents, but today the main problem remains with Spurs,” said Romano as transcribed by TuttoJuve.

“I don’t want to mislead anyone, I don’t want to say that Kolo Muani will 100% go to Juventus because we’re really just at the phone calls, we’re not even at the offers, the negotiations, but it’s normal that Juve are looking for a striker, they’ll make their attempts in this final week.

“It should also be said that in the summer, Kolo Muani was negotiated for three months with PSG and in the end, Openda arrived, so the relationship is not idyllic.”