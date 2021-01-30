Romano: Juventus interested in Atalanta’s young striker

It has been obvious since the beginning of the January transfer market that Juve’s main objective has been adding young prospects to their books.

Nicolò Rovella, Marley Aké and Abdoulaye Dabo have all been bought during this month.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri have so far failed to add Gianluca Scamacca to their ranks as a fourth striker, with the 22-year-old set to return to his parent club Sassuolo.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady is keeping tabs on another striker, someone who could bolster the team starting next season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com, the Juventus hierarchy is hoping to seal a deal for Atalanta’s Roberto Piccoli.

The young bomber is currently on loan at Spezia, and has made 12 appearances so far in Serie A, four as a starter, and scored two league goals in the process – including one against Roma last weekend.

The source adds that Juve has been following the 20-year-old since his time at Atalanta’s youth team, when he had been the top scorer in the Primavera championship.

It is believed that a deal in January is very unlikely for two main reasons.

Firstly, Spezia aren’t willing to lose their striker in the middle of the campaign.

Secondly, the player is currently injured which complicates the deal even further.

Nonetheless, the report states that talks between the Bianconeri and La Dea are expected to take place by the end of the season, as Fabio Paratici and company are seriously interested in the acquisition of the the young Piccoli.