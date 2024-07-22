Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Freiburg youngster Berkay Yilmaz as they look to bolster their fullback slots.

The 19-year-old is a German native of Turkish origin. He has been developing his game at Freiburg since 2020. He has now earned a promotion to the club’s senior squad.

The left-back currently represents Turkiye U19 on the international level, and has been putting up impressive displays during the ongoing European Championships.

So according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Yilmaz has now attracted the interest of Juventus.

The Bianconeri already have Andrea Cambiaso and new signing Juan Cabal vying for a spot on the left flank.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants are also searching the market for talented youngsters across Europe.

Therefore, Juventus could be planning to add the Turkiye U19 starlet to their Next Gen ranks where he can develop his game in Serie C before making room for him in the senior squad, that is if he proves himself worthy of a spot in the first team.

Nevertheless, Freiburg won’t give up easily on their young talent. As Romano explains, the German side has made the Turkish teenager an important proposal in order to keep him among their ranks for years to come.

Yilmaz’s current contract with the Bundesliga club will expire next summer.