Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has seemingly already played his last match for the club, as his exit is reportedly imminent.

The 31-year-old established himself as one of the best young stars on the planet during his original stint at the club between 2012 and 2016, but his second spell has been nothing short of nightmarish.

Shortly after his grand return in July 2022, he sustained a meniscus problem which was only the beginning of an injury-laden campaign.

Pogba was hoping to bounce back in 2023/24, but instead, he failed an anti-doping test on the opening matchday in Udine which saw him slapped with a four-year ban.

The good news for the former Manchester United star is that his suspension has recently been reduced to 18 months, so can be eligible to play starting March 2025.

Nevertheless, Pogba won’t be donning the famous black-and-white stripes again.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the talks between the two parties over the termination of the contract are proceeding as expected.

The transfer market guru thus expects the 2018 World Cup winner to leave the club and become a free agent in 2025.

This solution would allow the Bianconeri to get rid of their second-highest earner on the wage bill after Dusan Vlahovic.

The France international has been linked with several possible destinations, including Olympique Marseille, the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.