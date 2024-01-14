Juventus have reportedly won the race to sign 17-year-old Vasilije Adzic who will arrive in Turin to complete the transfer.

According to famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The Daily Briefing), the Bianconeri have finalized all required documents to complete the operation.

The transfer guru expects the teenager to land in Italy on Tuesday. He will be in attendance when Max Allegri’s men host Sassuolo in the evening, getting his first taste of the Allianz Stadium.

The Montenegrin will then undergo his medicals and sign a contract with the Serie A giants on Wednesday.

Despite his tender age, Adzic has already cemented himself as a regular starter in the first team with Buducnost Podgorica.

This season, he made 23 appearances in all competitions, contributing with six goals and two assists.

The youngster mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, but he can also feature in a deeper position in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen where he’ll fit within Juve’s ranks.

While he’s unlikely to join the senior squad immediately, the management should either place him in the Juventus Next Gen or the Primavera squad (U19).

Since he has already accumulated some experience on the senior level, Massimo Bambilla’s Next Gen seems to be the most logical destination.

If he manages to impress in Serie C, perhaps he’ll follow in the footsteps of the likes of Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz by joining Max Allegri’s squad in the future.