Juventus are reportedly the favorites in the race for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, but Liverpool could eventually become a threat.

The Dutchman has emerged as the Bianconeri’s ultimate transfer target for the summer, and famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms as much in The Daily Briefing.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in Bergamo since 2021, slowly but surely establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

The Atalanta man is well-rounded and has a good eye for goal. He has already hit double figures in Serie A this term.

The Netherlands international won’t come cheap with Atalanta requesting 60 million euros for his services.

But as Romano explains, Juventus have long identified Koompeiners as their top target for next summer, and they’ll be looking to rely on their excellent rapport with the Orobici to strike a deal.

In recent days, some sources mentioned Liverpool as a potential suitor for the star midfielder.

Nevertheless, Romano insists that envisioning the Reds’ summer transfer campaign remains premature at this stage.

First things first, the Premier League giants must hire a new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp who has announced his departure at the end of the season.

So before the appointment of a new tactician, Liverpool’s transfer strategy remains unclear, which should buy Juventus additional time in their pursuit of Koopmeiners.

This season, the Dutch midfielder has contributed with 12 goals and four assists across all competitions.

His contract with the La Dea is valid until the summer of 2027.