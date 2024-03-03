Juventus reportedly sought the services of Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat during the January transfer session.

The 27-year-old rose to fame during his time at Hellas Verona and Fiorentina, before reaching worldwide stardom during the 2022 World Cup when he played a pivotal role in Morocco’s remarkable run to the semi-final.

Therefore, many top clubs were on his trail last summer, but it was Man Utd who won the race.

The Red Devils struck an agreement with Fiorentina, signing the player on loan with the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season for 20 million euros.

In his exclusive column for The Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that the Premier League giants have yet to decide whether they will exercise their buy option or not.

Moreover, the transfer guru revealed that Juventus were hoping to interrupt the player’s loan at Old Trafford and bring him back to Italy.

Barcelona also tried to pull off a similar maneuver, but United closed the door on both attempts, insisting on maintaining the player’s services at least until the end of the season.

Juve FC say

If Man Utd were to waive their option to buy Amrabat, Juventus might stand a chance to sign the battling midfielder from Fiorentina in the summer.

After all, the Bianconeri do have an ace up the sleeve in the shape of Arthur Melo. The Brazilian is currently on loan in Florence and has a similar price tag.

So perhaps a direct player exchange could materialize, that is if Juventus are still interested in the Moroccan’s services.