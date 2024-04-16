Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals Kenan Yildiz will split with his agent once he signs his new Juventus contract.

The 18-year-old’s rise to stardom has been one of the most exciting stories in an otherwise dull campaign for the Bianconeri.

The Turkiye international has established himself as one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe. Therefore, Juventus are looking to ward off all suitors by tying him down to a long-term contract.

The striker’s current deal is valid until 2027 and earns him a net salary of circa 300,000 euros per year in addition to bonuses. The new contract should raise his wage to around 1 million euros and push back the deadline to 2028.

But as Romano explains on The Daily Briefing, the renewal will be followed by a split-up between the player and his current representatives, Leaderbrocks agency.

The journalist believes the two parties don’t share a common view of the player’s future, so they decided to part ways once they finalize the contract extension with Juventus.

Yildiz joined the Bianconeri in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Bayern Munich. He spent his first campaign in Turin between the Primavera and Next Gen squads before earning a promotion to Max Allegri’s first team in the summer.

The teenager has thus far scored three goals in 25 appearances for the senior squad.