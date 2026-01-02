Tarik Muharemovic is developing into one of the finest defenders in Italian football, and Juventus is reportedly interested in signing him once more. Interestingly, the club sold him to Sassuolo last season when he was part of their Next Gen team and had limited prospects of breaking into the first team.

Since then, Muharemovic has progressed significantly, earning recognition as one of Italy’s top defensive talents. He is now being linked with a potential move to Inter Milan, as well as a return to Turin.

Juventus’ Interest and Strategic Considerations

Juventus would be keen to add him to Luciano Spalletti’s squad in the coming weeks. However, the club also acknowledges that it could benefit financially if he were to join another team. This potential gain stems from a 50 per cent sell-on clause included in the deal that transferred Muharemovic to Sassuolo last season. If he were to leave for a substantial fee, Juventus would be entitled to a significant portion of the transfer proceeds. Consequently, the club continues to monitor his development closely.

Fabrizio Romano highlighted Juventus’ influence over the player’s future, stating via Tuttojuve:

“We’ve received many questions, including about Sassuolo’s Muharemovic. I repeat, despite the ongoing discussion about this truly talented and interesting player, whom Sassuolo has invested in and in whom, let’s not forget, Juventus is retaining a 50% interest in the player’s resale, which potentially means paying 50% less for the player. So, Juve have a strong interest, but I repeat, even at this very moment, Sassuolo is not open to selling the player in January. Sassuolo is considering a summer transfer.”

Tarik Muharemovic (Getty Images)

Monitoring a Rising Star

Juventus continues to track Muharemovic’s progress with keen interest. While a January move appears unlikely, the club’s retention of a stake in his resale ensures that they remain involved in decisions regarding his next transfer. Sassuolo’s investment in the player, combined with Juventus’ financial interest, underscores the strategic approach both clubs are taking as they evaluate his potential future moves.