Juventus have been linked with a possible reunion with Joao Cancelo as the Bianconeri continue to explore options to strengthen their squad ahead of the January transfer window. The men in black and white have struggled at the start of the season, having failed to capitalise on their chances, and they have already made a managerial change in an attempt to correct their form. Luciano Spalletti is now the gaffer responsible for guiding the team back to consistency and helping them rediscover their identity.

Juventus Assess Defensive Reinforcements

Spalletti is a respected coach, and Juventus are prepared to support him by pursuing players who can offer immediate improvement. The club plans to reinforce the squad in January, although uncertainty remains over which players will eventually arrive. Juventus understand that any new addition must be capable of making a genuine impact, particularly as they aim to stabilise their performances in the coming weeks.

Cancelo has emerged in reports as a potential option. The Portuguese full-back previously delivered impressive performances during his first spell in Turin, which makes the idea of a return appear sensible on the surface. His creativity and energy down the flank could offer Spalletti a valuable tactical solution. However, the likelihood of such a transfer remains limited according to the latest information.

Romano Dismisses Cancelo Return

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Fabrizio Romano has addressed the rumours and made it clear that a move is improbable. He said, “Cancelo’s return to Juventus? It’s been rumoured, but I do not see them working on his return. There’s no talk between the club and Mendes about the player, his salary is outside of Italian standards. He’d have to accept a different salary to return to Juventus or, more generally, to Serie A.”

This clarification highlights the main obstacle, which is the financial commitment required to bring Cancelo back. Juventus, like most Italian clubs, are operating within strict budgetary limits, and the defender’s current wages exceed what they are prepared to offer.

For now, the Bianconeri will continue to assess alternative targets as Spalletti shapes his plans for the second half of the season, with Cancelo’s return appearing unlikely under present conditions.