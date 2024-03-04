Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly give his preference to a contract renewal despite attracting the of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old is currently running on an expiring deal after signing a one-year extension at the end of last season.

This time around, the Bianconeri will be hoping to secure the player’s service on a longer deal, especially after establishing himself as a bona fide leader at the club as well as a protagonist in the middle of the park.

However, the Italian giants are facing competition from other suitors who will be looking to pounce on the situation and sign the Frenchman on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Tottenham are searching for a new midfielder, and have stumbled upon Rabiot’s name while exploring their options on the market.

The Italian journalist describes the Juventus vice-captain as a profile who can become a big opportunity for several top clubs.

However, he believes that the Spurs have yet to make concrete contact with Rabiot and his entourage.

On the other hand, Romano claims that the World Cup finalist has given his priority to Juventus who will be eager to open talks for a new contract with the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot.

The former Paris Saint Germain player joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 on a free deal.

This season, he has contributed with four goals and three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.